Electronic Arts officially showed the list of the 13 heroes for Football Ultimate Team mode in EA Sports FC 25this was announced through a trailer with an incredible animation showing the celebrities that will appear in the game.

Among the characters that we saw in the trailer and will see in the video game are Football icons such as Eden Hazard, Tim Howard, Laura Georges, and Maicon.

“There are so many heroes in this beautiful game that everyone loves, and being one of this year’s FC Heroes is special to me. I’m excited to be able to save in FC 25.” Tim Howard said about his appearance in EA Sports FC 25.

Source: EA

The complete list of heroes that we will see in Football Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 25 is as follows:

Blaise Matuidi

Celia Sasic

Eden Hazard

Fara Williams

Guti

Jaap Stam

Jamie Carragher

Laura Georges

Maicon

Marek Hamsik

Mohammed Noor

Tim Howard

Ze Roberto

Senior Marketing Director of EA SPORTS FCCharlie Villiers; said: “Whether it’s a perfectly timed challenge, a super tough run, a last-minute win or anything in between, Hero status for fans is a badge of honour for any footballer. With this year’s incredible set of Heroes launching in Ultimate Team in September, we want to capture the moments that marked their commitment to the club and celebrate the journey that led them to achieve their Hero status.””

We also recommend: EA Sports FC 25 will finally add much-needed changes to Ultimate Team

EA Sports FC 25: How to get a free Origin and Prime Hero item?

The players who reserve EA Sports FC 25 before August 20thwill obtain one unit of the “Origin Hero” item, which will be upgraded to the “Prime Hero” category on August 28.

EA Sports FC 25 will be released on September 27, 2025so we recommend that you save up or buy it in advance so as not to miss any of the benefits it offers or any time from its release date to play it.

Tell us, are you excited for these heroes? Share it with us through our channel Discordyou can also follow us on Google News so you don’t miss any of our news.