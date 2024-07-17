Real Madrid’s English player, Jude Bellingham, took the cover of the new EA Sports FC 25 from Kylian Mbappe.

After an incredible season with Real Madrid and the English national team, Jude Bellingham will be the face of the new EA Sports FC 25, which will be released this year on September 27.

A few hours ago Electronics Arts announced that Jude would appear doing his popular celebration on the new cover of EA Sports FC 25becoming the youngest player to be the face of the video game. The photo was taken from this year’s Spanish Clasico, when Bellingham scored the winning goal against FC Barcelona.

In addition, this same athlete will also appear on the cover of the Ultimate Edition surrounded by important figures in the history of football such as Zidane, Aitana Bonmatí, David Beckham and Gianluigi Buffon surrounded by some of the most important trophies in sport, such as the Champions League, LaLiga, the Women’s Champions League, the Ballon d’Or, Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and more.

“I grew up playing this game with my brother, and I always thought how awesome it would be to be on the cover one day.“ commented Jude Belligham.

How to download EA Sports FC Mobile?

The video game can be purchased from the AppStore wave Google Play to play completely free of charge.

In celebration of its new cover, all users who play between the July 18 and August 18 will have access to Jude Bellingham’s 95 average “item”so you know what to do, download it now and get this exclusive item.

Stay tuned, as we'll be bringing you all the information about this title whenever it's released. So tell us, are you excited to play the new EA Sports FC 25?