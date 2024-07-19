Among the less visible but still very important innovations for EA Sports FC 25 there is also theelimination of contracts in the mode Ultimate Teamwhich seems to meet the feedback and requests from the community, which has never looked upon these elements very positively.
Contracts are objects Consumables which are necessary to be able to take part in matches in the Ultimate Team mode, as a sort of token to spend to enter the match. Although they are materials that are found in abundance in the game, simply by advancing in it, they were still seen as an obstacle that made accessing the match cumbersome.
Also for these reasons, EA has therefore decided to remove contracts, making the organization of matches within the Ultimate Team mode freer and more fluid, although it is not clear if there is another mechanism to replace them.
Lots of new stuff in EA Sports FC 25?
The player community has often asked for an option to speed up the process of signing contracts, but evidently EA has chosen to take a more drastic solution, completely removing these items.
This is just one of the new features introduced even just for the Ultimate Team mode, and we refer you to our dedicated special to find out about the others regarding this section of the game.
This week we saw the official presentation trailer for EA Sports FC 25, with the first information on the new features introduced by the new chapter of EA’s football simulation for this year.
Among other things, the major innovations are probably brought by the Rush mode, which allows you to play 5 vs 5, and by FC IQ. It also emerged that the game will introduce a paid Season Pass.
