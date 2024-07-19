Among the less visible but still very important innovations for EA Sports FC 25 there is also theelimination of contracts in the mode Ultimate Teamwhich seems to meet the feedback and requests from the community, which has never looked upon these elements very positively.

Contracts are objects Consumables which are necessary to be able to take part in matches in the Ultimate Team mode, as a sort of token to spend to enter the match. Although they are materials that are found in abundance in the game, simply by advancing in it, they were still seen as an obstacle that made accessing the match cumbersome.

Also for these reasons, EA has therefore decided to remove contracts, making the organization of matches within the Ultimate Team mode freer and more fluid, although it is not clear if there is another mechanism to replace them.