Electronic Arts has revealed the highly anticipated EA Sports FC 25, which will be available on September 27, 2024. This new chapter represents the continued evolution of the world’s largest football platform, enriched by a series of technical and gameplay innovations, with the aim of offering an even more social and authentic gaming experience. The reveal trailer for FC 25 showcases the football skills of cover star Jude Bellingham through the powerful Frostbite Engine.

“With EA Sports FC 25, we are deepening our vision for a fan-centric future of football and redefining what’s possible on the pitch with FC IQ, which uses AI and real-world data to modernise player tactics and integrates the power of HyperMotionV and PlayStyles,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP and Group GM, EA Sports FC. “We’re giving our fans innovative ways to play with Rush, the most social and immersive experience we’ve ever created, and we continue to create an authentic representation of the world’s game with the introduction of women’s football in Career Mode.”

One of the biggest new additions to EA Sports FC 25 is Rush, a new 5v5 experience that uses the same controls and mechanics as the traditional 11v11. Rush will be available in Football Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Kick-Off, allowing groups of four to play together with an AI-controlled goalkeeper. Additionally, in Manager Career, Rush will allow you to manage the development of your Youth Academy throughout the season through new playable 5v5 tournaments.

FC IQ represents a significant step forward in the strategic control of 11v11 matches. Thanks to a new AI model based on real data from football’s top clubs, player tactics will be influenced by new Player Roles. This tactical overhaul and more realistic collective movement modernizes team positioning and brings it closer to real-world play, offering greater variation and depth from one match to the next.

In Career Mode, Live Start Points will allow players to experience the biggest stories in real-world football, such as taking over a club after mid-season transfers or changes in management. Additionally, this year, women’s football will make its debut in the mode, achieving parity with men’s football across all game modes. EA Sports FC 25 will officially launch on September 27, 2024, with early access available on September 20 for those who purchase the Ultimate Edition.

Pre-orders are now open for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Fans who pre-order the Ultimate Edition by August 20 will receive a variety of benefits, including special, limited-time Icon player items to help build their Football Ultimate Team squads in both EA Sports FC 24 (sold separately) and EA Sports FC 25. EA Play members will receive 10 hours early access starting September 20, as well as recurring rewards, monthly Football Ultimate Team Draft tokens, seasonal Club Rewards, a 10% discount on FC Points, and more.