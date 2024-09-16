Monday, September 16, 2024
EA Sports FC 25-Ratings Top Players Confirmed

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2024
in Sports
EA Sports FC 25-Ratings Top Players Confirmed
Gone are the days of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominating the game. For years, they have largely dominated football video games, including FIFA, but in EA Sports FC 25, the time has come to pass the torch to a new generation of players, ready to compete for the highest overall rating.

In total, no fewer than four players achieved an overall score of 91, the highest to date. Lionel Messi’s achievement, who comes to the end of his wonderful career with a total of 88, is impressive nonetheless.

Theo Hernandez

AC Milan v Venezia – Serie A / Jonathan Moscrop/GettyImages

Club: AC Milan
Position: Left back
Selection: France

Paulo Dybala

Argentina v Chile – FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier / Daniel Jayo/GettyImages

Club: AS Roma
Position: Attacking Midfielder
Selection: Argentina

Alexandra Popp

Hertha BSC v VfL Wolfsburg – Women’s DFB Cup / Luciano Lima/GettyImages

Club: Wolfsburg
Position: Goalscorer
Selection: Germany

Bukayo Saka

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Arsenal FC – Premier League / Nigel French/Allstar/GettyImages

Club: Arsenal
Position: Right Winger
Selection: England

Jamal Musiala

Germany v Hungary – UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A3 / Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Club: Bayern Munich
Position: Attacking Midfielder
Selection: Germany

Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray v Caykur Rizespor – Turkish Super League / Ahmad Mora/GettyImages

Club: Galatasaray
Position: Goalscorer
Selection: Nigeria

William Saliba

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Arsenal FC – Premier League / Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Club: Arsenal
Position: Center back
Selection: France

Borussia Dortmund v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 – Bundesliga / Jürgen Fromme – firo sportphoto/GettyImages

Club: Borussia Dortmund
Selection: Switzerland
Position: Goalkeeper

Florian Wirtz

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Bundesliga / Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Club: Bayer Leverkusen
Position: Attacking Midfielder
Selection: Germany

Claudia Endler

Olympique Lyon v Juventus – Women Friendly Match / Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

Club: OL
Position: Goalkeeper
Selection: Chile

Antonio Rudiger

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid – LaLiga EA Sports / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Club: Real Madrid
Position: Defender
Selection: Germany

Irene Paredes

FC Barcelona v AC Milan – Women Pre-season Friendly / Eric Alonso/GettyImages

Club: FC Barcelona
Selection: Spain
Position: Defender

Jan Oblak