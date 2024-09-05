EA Sports confirmed a series of new and exclusive alliances, as well as integrations within EA Sports FC 25 with some of the biggest names in the sport. Partnerships with AS Roma, SSC Napoli, Fenerbahçe SK, Galatasaray SK, FK Bodø/Glimt and the Argentine Professional Football League contribute to the more than 700 clubs and 30 leagues available in this football video game.

These alliances seek an unprecedented level of authenticity in EA Sports FC 25made possible through a broad roster of players from the biggest clubs and leagues around the world.

Additionally, the new UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League formats will be available exclusively in Career and Tournament modes, bringing a renewed gaming experience to fans.

Other leagues featured include the Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 McDonald’s, Serie A Enilive, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Barclays Women’s Super League, National Women’s Soccer League, and more.

If this were not enough, there are also 120 football stadiums from around the world, for example: River Plate’s Mâs Monumental, Feyenoord Rotterdam’s De Kuip, Sporting CP’s Estádio José Alvalade, Galatasaray SK’s Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Rams Park, and Fenerbahçe’s Ülker Stadyumu, Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi.

Source: EA Sports

To prove that it is up to date all the time, EA Sports FC 25 You will also see the renovations of the stadiums that are being remodeled, such as those of Real Madrid and Villarreal.

EA Sports FC 25 and some of the confirmed historical players

EA Sports FC 25 Not only will it include the most recent players and competitions, it will also have 21 historical figures and legends in the game in the form of Heroes and Icons.

13 new superhuman footballers join the Heroes in Ultimate Team, including Eden Hazard, Maicon, Tim Howard and Laura Georges, while 8 new Icons added to FC 25 include recently retired Welsh star Gareth Bale, renowned Japanese midfielder Aya Miyama and one of the most celebrated goalkeepers, Gianluigi Buffon. The full list of Icons includes:

Gareth Bale

Lotta Schelin

Lilian Thuram

Gianluigi Buffon

Nadine Angerer

Marinette Pichon

Julie Foudy

Aya Miyama

It must be remembered that EA Sports FC 25 It will be released on September 27th, while on the 20th we will see its early access for those who purchase the Ultimate edition.