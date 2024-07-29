As announced in recent days, EA Sports FC 25 has unveiled the new features of the 5v5 Rush mode with a new in-depth video and many details that give a rather precise idea of ​​the facets and potential of these contents.

In Rush mode, each team consists of four user-controlled outfield players and a CPU-controlled goalkeeper: if a player disconnects, the system replaces him to continue the match.

The captain can still perform actions such as goalkeeper movement, but otherwise the goalkeepers are controlled by AI. In online matches, the goalkeepers on both teams are identical to ensure fair play. In Kick-Off Rush and Manager Career Rush, players have full control over the entire team.

Each Rush game begins with a random ball drop, adding an element of surprise. Rush encourages flexible positioning and role switching, emphasizing strategy and teamwork.

Players respawn in their last positions after the game has stopped. This approach promotes coordination and ensures that everyone can contribute in various roles throughout the game.