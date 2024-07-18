EA Sports FC 25 is available for pre-order in PlayStation 5 version to 79.99 euros . The price of the PC and Nintendo Switch versions is different, sold respectively at 69.99 euros and 59.99 euros. We remind you that this is a product Sold and shipped by Amazon which is why you can benefit from the Prime service for free delivery to your home.

The release of the new EA Sports football title is getting closer and closer, and to mark the occasion, Amazon has decided to open pre-orders for EA SPORTS FC 25 to the minimum guaranteed price . This allows you to pay the lowest price between the time you place your order and the time the game is released. If you are interested in purchasing it in PlayStation 5 version it’s enough click on this address or alternatively you can simply click on the boxes below, based on your reference platform.

Back on the field

Among the most important and significant innovations of this new chapter we certainly find the Rush modewhich allows you to play 4 vs 4 (goalkeepers excluded) inside a small pitch. The new chapter includes 3 distinct graphics modesso as to adapt to the preferences of individual players.

EA SPORTS FC 25

We remind you that EA FC SPORTS 25 will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch And PC starting from next September 27th. For more information on the title, we refer you to our recent review.