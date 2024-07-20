With the release date announcement and the news of EA Sports FC 25have been released on Steam Official system requirements of the PC game, which even for this year’s edition would seem to be within the reach of almost all players.

In fact, to be included among the “recommended” ones, a processor is enough Ryzen 7 2700x or an Intel Core i7 6700available on the market for 6 and 9 years respectively and largely surpassed by subsequent generations. Even with regards to the GPU we are within very accessible parameters: a GTX 1660 or an RX 5600 XT. It should be said in any case, that the specific performance, resolution and graphics settings target for these components has not been specified (let’s assume 1080p at 60 fps), so it is likely that to play in 4K with a high frame rate and all the graphics settings pushed to the maximum, a much more powerful and recent configuration will be needed.