With the release date announcement and the news of EA Sports FC 25have been released on Steam Official system requirements of the PC game, which even for this year’s edition would seem to be within the reach of almost all players.
In fact, to be included among the “recommended” ones, a processor is enough Ryzen 7 2700x or an Intel Core i7 6700available on the market for 6 and 9 years respectively and largely surpassed by subsequent generations. Even with regards to the GPU we are within very accessible parameters: a GTX 1660 or an RX 5600 XT. It should be said in any case, that the specific performance, resolution and graphics settings target for these components has not been specified (let’s assume 1080p at 60 fps), so it is likely that to play in 4K with a high frame rate and all the graphics settings pushed to the maximum, a much more powerful and recent configuration will be needed.
EA Sports FC 25 Minimum and Recommended PC Requirements
Minimum
- Operating System: Windows 10 – 64-Bit (Latest Update)
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5 6600k
Memory: 8GB RAM
Video card: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
DirectX: Version 12
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Memory: 100 GB available space
Sound card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)
Recommended
- Operating System: Windows 10 – 64-Bit (Latest Update)
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 6700
Memory: 12GB RAM
Video card: AMD RX 5600 XT or Nvidia GTX 1660
DirectX: Version 12
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Memory: 100 GB available space
Sound card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)
We remind you that EA Sports FC 24 will be available starting from September 27, 2024not only on PC, but also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t read them yet, here are our impressions after trying out EA Sports’ new soccer game first-hand.
