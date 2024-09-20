Starting today EA Sports FC 24 is available in early access on PC and consoles and for the occasion EA has published the launch trailer which among the various stars of current and past world football includes the cover protagonists Gianluigi Buffon, Jude Bellingham, Aitana Bonmatí, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane, who you can find below.
For those who don’t know, early access to the full game is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and One for everyone who purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game and for EA Play Pro subscribers on PC.
10-hour trial version also available
Additionally, we remind you that EA Play standard, PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can access a 10-hour trial version of the full gamewith the possibility of getting an idea of the innovations introduced in the new football simulation created by EA Sports, from the new Rush mode to the changes to everything regarding formation, tactics and player behaviour on the pitch introduced with FC IQ.
Today we also published our impressions of EA Sports FC 25 while we await the full review and the game’s retail launch, scheduled for September 27, 2024 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
