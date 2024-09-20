Starting today EA Sports FC 24 is available in early access on PC and consoles and for the occasion EA has published the launch trailer which among the various stars of current and past world football includes the cover protagonists Gianluigi Buffon, Jude Bellingham, Aitana Bonmatí, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane, who you can find below.

For those who don’t know, early access to the full game is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and One for everyone who purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game and for EA Play Pro subscribers on PC.