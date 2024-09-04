Heroes are one of two base card types in FC Ultimate Team that celebrate iconic players from the sport. EA Sports is adding a new feature this year with Dynamic Heroes. Players who pre-order FC 25 will receive an Origin Hero at launch. Those cards will automatically upgrade to their Prime versions on November 28, keeping them aligned with the power curve.
EA Sports has revealed the new Heroes coming to FC 25 Ultimate Team, including Eden Hazard, Jamie Carragher, Jaap Stam, Tim Howard and many more. Here’s the full list and their assigned leagues:
This will be Eden Hazard’s return to Ultimate Team after his retirement as a professional player. The Belgian has been one of the most popular players of the last decade, especially his Premier League Player of the Month card in FIFA 19.
Players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 25 before August 20 will receive an Ultimate Team Hero at launch.
Heroes will automatically upgrade from their Origin versions to their Prime versions in November. Here are the rating increases for each player starting November 28:
The dynamic visuals feature superhero-like designs, similar to EA Sports’ collaboration with Marvel for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
