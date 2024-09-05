All this further increases the content expected within the new football simulation, which is therefore even broader and deeper than the previous chapter.

Among these agreements are those already announced with AS Roma and SSC Napoli, as well as exclusive marketing partnerships with Fenerbahçe SK, Galatasaray SK, FK Bodø/Glimt and the Argentine league Liga Profesional de Fútbol (LPF) contributing to the more than 700 clubs and 30 leagues available in EA Sports FC 25.

Electronic Arts has confirmed several new contents for EA Sports FC 25 tied to a series of exclusive multi-year marketing partnerships and in-game integrations with some of the biggest names in football: there is talk of further teams, stadiums, players, kits and game elements various.

Players and Legends

Furthermore, in EA Sports FC 25 we will find the new formats for the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference Leaguewhich will be featured exclusively in FC 25’s Career and Tournament modes, according to EA.

Leagues included include the Premier League, EA SPORTS LALIGA, Bundesliga, McDonald’s Ligue 1, Enilive Serie A, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Barclays Women’s Super League, National Women’s Soccer League and many more.

Among other contents, more than are planned 120 football stadiums authentic stadiums from around the world, with this year’s additions including River Plate’s Mâs Monumental, Feyenoord’s De Kuip in Rotterdam, Sporting CP’s Estádio José Alvalade, Galatasaray SK’s Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Rams Park and Fenerbahçe’s Ülker Stadyumu, Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi, as well as France’s iconic Stade Bollaert-Delelis, which can also be seen in Kick-Off and Career game modes, as well as Ultimate Team.

Other stadiums will undergo significant reconstructions following the completion of real-world renovations, including Real Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabéu and Villarreal CF’s Estadio de la Cerámica and the Orange Vélodrome stadium.

Partnerships with French clubs have also been expanded, while EA Sports FC’s partnership with AS Roma will bring both the Italian capital’s men’s and women’s teams into the game.

EA Sports FC 25 will also feature 21 Historical Legends, Male and Female in-game in the form of Heroes and ICONS. 13 new Super Hero footballers join the latest Heroes in Ultimate Team, including Eden Hazard, Maicon, Tim Howard and Laura Georges, while the 8 new ICONS added to FC 25 are:

Gareth Bale

Schelin Fight

Lilian Thuram

Gianluigi Buffon

Nadine Angerer

Marinette Pichon

Julie Foudy

Aya Miyama

With the support of over 300 global football partners, FC 25 will feature more than 19,000 athletes from over 700 teams and 30 leagues, playing in over 120 real stadiums. Learn more about the game in our recent EA Sports FC 25 hands-on.