EA Sports has published on its social channels the video of the first Deep Dive of EA SPORTS FC 25 dedicated to Gameplay. One of the most interesting novelties is the FC IQ system which, created with the analysis of billions of footballer data collected in collaboration with sports data processing company Opta Sports, will revolutionise the way in which various roles on the pitch are classified.

These new features will make the digital versions more faithful and realistic to their real-life counterparts. guiding the way every player thinks and behaves on the pitch with greater tactical intelligence and more authentic off-ball movement.

“Our goal is to offer football fans the most authentic gaming experience possible.” an EA Sports spokesperson said. “FC IQ is the result of years of research and development, and we are excited to finally be able to share these innovations with our community..”

Here is the video published by Electronic Arts

EA SPORTS FC 25 is scheduled to launch on September 27.