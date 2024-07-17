Rush for everyone

The new Rush mode represents one of the main innovations of EA Sports FC 25. EA explained that Rush takes advantage of the gameplay of 11v11 matches, adapting it for five-a-side football, with 5v5 challenges.

Available in Football Ultimate Team, Clubs and Kick-Off, Rush is tailor-made for playing with friends, allowing groups of four to team up and take to the pitch together, with an AI-controlled goalkeeper.

The authors of the game explained in an official note, however, the mode Rush isn’t just designed for multiplayer:

As a single-player experience in Manager Career, Rush will let you control the development of your Youth Academy throughout the season with new 5v5 tournaments playable

FC IQ: A new game system

FC IQ, which promises to improve tactical control of the game thanks to an advanced artificial intelligence model, It is based on real data collected by some of the “best teams”in order to faithfully simulate the tactical behavior of the players on the pitch.

FC IQ introduces a tactical overhaul to every 11v11 match offering greater strategic control, while a new AI model, based on real data from some of football’s biggest clubs, influences player tactics through all-new Player Roles.

The game will continue to be cross-gen, with versions also available on PS4 and Xbox One. The revamped team tactics and collective movement more realistic promise to modernise positioning at both ends of the pitch, modelling teams’ playing styles on the real thing and offering greater variation from game to game.

There Career mode is enriched with the introduction of the Live Start Points, that allow players to immerse themselves in real-world contexts with specific challenges. Nick WlodykaSVP and Group GM of EA SPORTS FC, said:

With EA SPORTS FC 25, we’re deepening our vision of a fan-centric future of football and redefining what’s possible on the pitch with FC IQ, which uses AI and real-world data to modernise player tactics and integrate the power of HyperMotionV and PlayStyles.

Then add:

We’re offering our fans innovative ways to play with Rush, the most social and immersive experience we’ve ever made, and we’re continuing to create an authentic representation of The World’s Game with the introduction of women’s football in Career Mode.

The game will be available from September 27, 2024. For the Ultimate Edition you can start as of September 20, 2024. In addition, members of EA Play will be able to access a taste of ten hours of gameplay from September 20th.