The world of virtual football continues to evolve with EA SPORTS FC 25, which introduces exciting new features for the Ultimate Team, as highlighted in the latest video presented by Electronic Arts.

One of the main novelties is the integration of FC IQ, which enriches the Ultimate Team experience in several key ways. Manager Items will reflect the real tactical preferences of the manager, authentically influencing the way the team takes to the pitch and plays. Player Roles are an integral part of every Player Item and are available from the start of the Ultimate Team season.

Here is the new deep dive

The Ultimate Team match experience has also been completely revamped with newly designed stadiums and more immersive live broadcast sequences. EA Sports FC 25 will be available on September 27, 2024.