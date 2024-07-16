It is well known that every year the football game is put on sale by Electronic Arts, same that lost the name of FIFA a few months ago, and with each launch there is always the doubt of which players will appear on its cover, since they usually choose the emerging stars or the legends of the sport. With this in mind, the team of EA Sports FC 25 They have not held back their desire, and they have already revealed to the public who will be part of the new edition, at least of the Ultimate Edition.

As can be seen in the image, Jude Bellingham He has been chosen to be one of the stars of this game, but greats of this sport were also invited, such as Aitana Bonmatí, Zinedine Zidan, David Beckham and even Gianluigi Buffon. So there will be no need for elements that disappoint fans, and many of them continue to stay in trend.

You can see it here:

It is worth mentioning that next 1stJuly 7th The reveal trailer for the game has arrived, so we will see its first gameplay with the benefits of the game engine EAas well as any new features that may be introduced in terms of physics and the different game modes. It is also very possible that we will meet the players who appear on the standard cover, and that it may be a completely different lineup, since it may be just one.

We will have to wait a little while for the game’s release date to be announced.

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: Even though it’s become routine, people are still excited about each yearly release. We’ll have to wait and see what surprises EA will bring this time around.