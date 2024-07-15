The cover of EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition has been revealed on the franchise’s social channels. Featuring Gianluigi Buffon on the cover is a tribute to one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history. With a career spanning nearly three decades, Buffon has redefined the role of the goalkeeper, including a World Cup with Italy in 2006, 10 Serie A titles and countless individual accolades. “Appearing on the cover of EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition is like stepping onto a pitch where the past, present and future of football converge,” said Buffon. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the evolution of the game firsthand. Now, sharing this cover with rising stars and legends reminds me that in football, every generation leaves its mark and inspires the next. This game, like our sport, is a bridge that connects the enduring passion that drives us all.” EA Sports FC 25 will be announced on July 17.

Defined by silverware delivered for the club. Presenting the #FC25 Ultimate Edition Cover, featuring @GianluigiBuffon, @AitanaBonmati, @BellinghamJudeZinedine Zidane and David Beckham. See the full reveal July 17: https://t.co/x0js9uvbhH pic.twitter.com/R4QFrutR0I — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 15, 2024