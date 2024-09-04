EA Sports has raised the curtain on the new class of Icons that will enrich EA Sports FC 25, the first chapter of the new post-FIFA football era. Among the most high-sounding names, two legends stand out who have written indelible pages of Italian and international football: Gianluigi Buffon and Lilian Thuram. Buffon, historic goalkeeper of the Italian national team and world champion in 2006, enters by right into the virtual Olympus of FC 25. His career, studded with successes and memorable saves, makes him one of the most iconic figures in world football. Alongside him, another pillar of Juventus and the French national team, Lilian Thuram. The defender, world champion in 1998 and European champion in 2000, is remembered not only for his solidity on the pitch but also for his commitment against racism.

The new class of Icons is not just a celebration of men’s football. Two-time World Cup winner Nadine Angerer of Germany, and forwards Marinette Pichon (France), Julie Foudy (USA) and Aya Miyama (Japan) represent the pinnacle of women’s football, paving the way for greater inclusivity in the gaming world. Completing the picture is Welsh star Gareth Bale, who has shone for Tottenham and Real Madrid, known for his speed, power and spectacular goals.