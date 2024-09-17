The new EA Sports FC 25 release is about to arrive on our consoles on September 27th and it is necessary to know which players we can count on to face our duels in this video game. Here we will review who are the best right wingers with confirmed ratings, including men and women, the latter being of great value in the famous Ultimate Team mode, so much so that a Barcelona player leads this list.
Since last year, the incorporation of women’s soccer into FC 24 has been of great importance to fans of the video game, a masterful move by Electronic Arts, which, although it was left without the FIFA name, with this integration, generated greater pleasure and information about the current state of the sport in its women’s branch.
Caroline Graham Hansen, a Norwegian player from Barcelona, tops this list with an average of 90, making her the best right winger in the video game, one point above Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and two above Manchester City’s Phil Foden.
Hansen’s power is based on her 90 points of dribbling and her 90 of acceleration, and in the area of physicality, her endurance improved three points with respect to the last edition, something worth knowing so that you can choose this player for your ideal eleven.
|
Player(s)
|
Equipment
|
Rating
|
Caroline Graham Hansen
|
Barcelona
|
90
|
Mohamed Salah
|
Liverpool
|
89
|
Phil Foden
|
Manchester City
|
88
|
Lionel Messi
|
Inter Miami
|
88
|
Kadidiatou Diani
|
Lyon
|
88
|
Beth Mead
|
Arsenal
|
88
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Arsenal
|
87
|
Rodrygo
|
real Madrid
|
86
|
Ousmane Dembele
|
Paris Saint Germain
|
86
|
Lauren James
|
Chelsea
|
86
