A skilled left-footer who can dribble or a right-footer who can cut back and send a good cross will always be of vital importance in a football team and in EA Sports FC 25 it is no exception. So if you have a quality left winger in your squad, you will be one of the best.
Now that all the rankings of players that we will see on September 27th at the launch of the most popular soccer video game in the world have been released, we have decided to list who are the best on the left wing, in order to give you an idea of who you must have in your Ultimate Team or Career Mode squad.
Just like in real life, Vinicius Junior is at the top of the table in this position within the EA FC 25 with 90 ranking points. The Brazilian Real Madrid player is followed by Guro Reiten, a Chelsea player, and Neymar Jr., who always appears at the top of these rankings despite not having a great footballing moment during his time at Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian league.
Some of the characteristics that stand out about the skilled Brazilian striker are his 95 points of speed, 95 acceleration, 94 agility, 93 ball handling and 90 ball control. Everything that we see in real life, this player has on the console.
|
Player(s)
|
Equipment
|
Rating
|
Vinicius Junior
|
real Madrid
|
90
|
Guro Reiten
|
Chelsea
|
88
|
Neymar
|
Al-Hilal Saudi
|
87
|
Mallory Swanson
|
Chicago Red Stars
|
87
|
Rafael Leon
|
Milan
|
86
|
Alejandro Grimaldo
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
86
|
Lauren Hemp
|
Manchester City
|
86
|
Caitlin Foord
|
Arsenal
|
85
|
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|
Napoli
|
85
|
Nico Williams
|
Athletic Club
|
85
#Sports #Left #Wingers #Ratings #Confirmed
Leave a Reply