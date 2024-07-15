For the occasion, the social message also reveals the cover of the Ultimate Edition, which represents a sort of gathering of past and present stars from various nationalities, but united by the great successes achieved in their football careers.

Confirming the leaks that emerged in the last few hours, the official presentation of EA Sports FC 25 is set for July 17th that is, this Wednesday, at 6:00 PM, at least judging by the time set in the YouTube embed, already ready to be viewed and saved among the favorites, waiting for the event.

Electronic Arts has finally revealed the date on which the presentation will take place official of EA Sports FC 25 the new football simulation, with an announcement and trailer expected for this week, as well as having shown the Ultimate Edition cover of the game.

Lots of samples on the Ultimate Edition

On the cover we see Gianluigi Buffon, Aitana Bonmati, Jude Bellingham, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham in “civilian” and decidedly elegant attire (except Bellingham who shows up in a tracksuit, but everyone has their own style), inside an elegant room where they pose surrounded by various trophies.

This is therefore confirmed, also in this case, what was previously leaked by another leak specifically dedicated to the cover players, while we await more precise information on the matter which will therefore arrive in a couple of days.

“Appearing on the cover of EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition is like stepping onto a pitch where the past, present and future of football converge,” said Buffon on the occasion. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the evolution of the game firsthand.

Buffon in a photo accompanying the announcement of EA Sports FC 25: Ultimate Edition

Now, sharing this cover with rising stars and legends reminds me that in football, each generation leaves its mark and inspires the next. This game, like our sport, is a bridge that connects the enduring passion that drives us all.”

The appointment is therefore set for July 17th at 6:00 p.m.when EA Sports FC 25 will be presented through a trailer that could also show some gameplay sequences of the new football simulation, destined as always to dominate the video game charts in Europe.