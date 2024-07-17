After a long build-up, the official announcement of EA Sports FC 25 has finally arrived, with a first presentation trailer, release date, details and images for the new football game.

Electronic Arts revealed today EA Sports FC 25the new chapter of the famous annual football simulation, showing it with a first official trailer of presentation and also announcing exit date and various details about the game. EA Sports FC 25 will launch on September 27, 2024at the start (or shortly after) of the new international football season, and will obviously bring with it the new updated licenses and some interesting new features on the technical and gameplay front, continuing the evolution of the series on an annual basis. The innovations The main features of this new chapter are Rush mode and the new artificial intelligence system called FC IQ, to offer “the most social and authentic experience ever”, according to EA. You can discover these and other new features and details in our new Hands-On Preview of EA Sports FC 25, published just a few minutes ago.

What’s New in EA Sports FC 25 Also arriving today is the EA Sports FC 25 trailer, visible below and focused on the cover star of the Standard edition game, namely Jude Bellinghamas announced a few hours ago. This chapter is also built on the technological basis of the FrostbiteEnginefurther updated. The video shows various gameplay scenes, placing emphasis on the animations and realistic replication of various famous players and coaches, including several Real Madrid players such as Bellingham, new signing Mbappé and coach Ancelotti, as well as various stars from other teams and women’s football players. “With EA SPORTS FC 25, we are deepening our vision of a fan-centric future of football and redefining what is possible on the pitch with FC IQ,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP and Group GM, EA SPORTS FC. FC IQ is a new system that uses AI and real-world data to make player tactics more realistic and up-to-date, integrating with HyperMotionV and PlayStyles. This introduces a tactical overhaul to every 11v11 match, deepening the strategic aspect of the match. With the new AI that uses real-world data, we should see a more realistic and modern collective movement of the team, with better positioning of the players and also a greater tactical breadth and variety of game situations. The other new innovation is Rusha new 5v5 experience that uses the same controls and mechanics as 11v11 within Football Ultimate Team, Clubs and Kick-Off. It is designed for small groups of friends to band together and take to the pitch as entire teams (with the goalkeeper controlled by the AI). Rush also has a unique single-player experience in Manager Career, allowing you to control the development of your Youth Academy throughout the season with new playable 5v5 tournaments.