EA Sports FC 25 in fact it hasn’t come out yet, since the launch date of the standard version is set for September 27th, but it already has the first update with Title Update 1which will likely be available for everyone on launch day, with several changes applied.

Scheduled for PC, PlayStation and Xbox versions, EA Sports FC 25 Title Update 1 is primarily a patch and aims to address some known issues with the launch version of the game with various adjustments aimed at fixing some inconveniences.

In particular, the update fixes some specific issues, namely the fact that some players could get stuck in the objectives screen, through a shortcut from the Store, and the fact that the game could encounter instability issues during penalty kicks.