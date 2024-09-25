EA Sports FC 25 in fact it hasn’t come out yet, since the launch date of the standard version is set for September 27th, but it already has the first update with Title Update 1which will likely be available for everyone on launch day, with several changes applied.
Scheduled for PC, PlayStation and Xbox versions, EA Sports FC 25 Title Update 1 is primarily a patch and aims to address some known issues with the launch version of the game with various adjustments aimed at fixing some inconveniences.
In particular, the update fixes some specific issues, namely the fact that some players could get stuck in the objectives screen, through a shortcut from the Store, and the fact that the game could encounter instability issues during penalty kicks.
An update that fixes some instabilities
In short, it is a sort of hotfix but a rather substantial one, which aims to solve potentially complex problems that can occur during matches.
Other potential problems instability They should also be fixed for match highlights and during tournaments, other elements that this update should be a fix for.
In fact, some of these drawbacks have been noted by players in the period of early accessavailable for those who have purchased the Ultimate version or have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, while waiting for further updates that will arrive later, including actual content updates.
You can learn more about the game in our brand new EA Sports FC 25 review, published on these pages just today.
