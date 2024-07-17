With EA Sports FC 24 The new generation of Hypermotion arrived, which was stuck with animations that were captured from official matches and that gave a new value of realism to the game. Now, with EA Sports FC 25 We will have the next version called Hypermotion V which helps boost the personality of the players.

With all the data that Hypermotion V has, we have that the players will have a pre-established personality, a detail that we previously explained in an article dedicated to Rush. In short, the new gameplay affects the tactical section that is presented in FC IQ.

Technically what happened with EA Sports FC 25 is that they have access to a lot of volumetric data from real matches. This makes animations and the game much more realistic or closer to what you see during a match on television.

You’ll see that many of the animations in this installment are the ones seen in real matches. From the steps that the players take to take a penalty, to a celebration or even a dribble. Come on, if this had existed 26 years ago we would have a better version of the Cuahtemihna.

We also recommend:

The PlayStyles that arrived in EA Sports FC 25

PlayStyles were introduced in EA Sports FC 24 and due to their popularity they were improved and augmented for EA Sports FC 25. With this, the players now have greater individuality and authenticity. Even the jiggers will have their own styles, so don’t be surprised if some of them move like “Dibu” Martinez.

For example, goalkeepers this year will have better footwork, quicker exits, blocking shots, rebounding balls, long hand throws and long throws. In other words, the abuse of rebounds that a goalkeeper generates after stopping a shot will now not go straight ahead, but to the side, as long as the goalkeeper has that particular characteristic.

Source: EA Sports

Another detail that will come in EA Sports FC 25 is the ability to commit a “professional” foul, you know, the kind that ends up stopping an enemy offense and may or may not get you a card. On the other hand, there is a real improvement in the dribbling department, which has better animations when facing the opposing player or even other players. If you see the opportunity to get between two players, it might work.

Ultimately, the goal of this release is to make the experience much closer to what you see on TV or in the game’s execution. Let’s say that these are much finer adjustments compared to the previous release. It doesn’t seem like much, but it’s a job that includes work on many animations.

It’s a graphical change, but the stadium experience also feels rejuvenated.

It may not affect what happens on the field as much, but now the states have a lot more life in them. EA Sports FC 25What are we talking about? Well, it’s about having more team mascots, the same coaches participating from the bench, more dynamic camera shots and much more expressive stands.

Yes, this feature is certainly visual and only serves to exaggerate what we already know, but it is part of the evolution of the game, especially in the current generation of consoles where these themes are more prominent. It may not seem like a big deal, but it lends authenticity to the license and they should take full advantage of it, especially when they are missing many important leagues.

Source: EA Sports

Likewise, you will have a very particular option in EA Sports FC 25 and it is to choose the graphic mode that is between improved visuals, favoring resolution and also gameplay running at 60 frames per second. Let’s say that this feature is standard in several video games, but we did not think that it would be given in any sports.

You’ll also get better TV presentations, because EA knows you want what you see on screen to look like it does on the broadcast. It may not seem like such a big deal, but they’re improving and perfecting it every day. There’s a lot of new technology that EA is working with and it’s delivering a really remarkable experience in the final product, which isn’t that far off.

Remember that EA Sports FC 25 will be available on September 27 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Excited?