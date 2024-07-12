As is no surprise, the obvious existence of EA Sports FC 25 and there are several things that we players would love to see, from improvements to the Career Mode, Ultimate Team, Kick off and, of course, aesthetic and realism changes that are never amiss when a new title of the most famous sports game of all arrives.

The 10 things we hope EA Sports does FC25 implement

Social media for Career Mode with Fabrizio Romano

When the trailer came out EA Sports FC 24 The community exploded with excitement over everything shown in the trailer, including an image that, although in the end fans realized was fake and did not belong to the official trailer, left many of us excited.

The image showed a supposed Social Networks interface very similar to the news panel that already exists in the game, in which posts from athletes, teams and especially from Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano He is a reporter who has become a leading figure in the world of news and sports for the accuracy and truthfulness of his exclusives.

All of us who watch football know who he is, so We would love to see the great Fabrizio Romano announce the transfers and rumours Instead of a simple reporter without personality in EA Sports FC 25.

Update to the obsolete DT Career Mode Quarries

The quarries in the DT career mode serve to develop promising young players for the first team, which, despite being improved in the last installments, the changes were really minimal; and that factor that is so magical in real life, in the game most of the time is only summed up in promoting them to the first team and immediately putting them up for sale or on loan for the rest of the career.

Some of the things we think should be improved are as simple as those that happen in real life, from: being able to temporarily promote juniors in certain matches, being able to play training sessions with the B team, more information about the playing style of the boys or even being able to attract youth players from other teams’ academies.

Return of Liga MX, Brazilian and other new ones

Since previous editions, several of the licenses of the most important leagues in the world have disappeared from EA Sports FCincluding some very beloved and important ones such as the Mexican and Brazilian Leagues.

On the other hand, there are still quite a few (not so important) leagues that we would all like to see added, such as the Spanish Third Division, where FC Barcelona B plays, which would bring with it a large number of promising youngsters to use; and some others such as the Colombian, Chilean and Uruguayan leagues.

Licensing of important South American national teams

As with the Leagues, EA Sports FC It does not currently have several important international teams, such as: Brazil, Uruguay, China, Australia, Austria and many African teams.

General Stats and Trophy Wall for Career Mode in EA Sports FC 25

When we play a player or manager career every season it is as if nothing that happened ever happened. There is very little record of what happened to get us into nostalgia, as they only show the winner of past competitions in an unattractive interface.

A trophy wall would be a great implementation to be able to see the achievements achieved throughout your career as a player or manager. Also, we fans would like to be able to see historical statistics of some of our players in their managerial careers.

Licences for most competitions

As is not surprising, EA Sports FC It also doesn’t have licenses for the vast majority of competitions, as it only has the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Libertadores, Sudamericana, Supercup and little else; leaving out major competitions such as the World Cup, Copa América, Euro (which is only available in its own mode and not in career mode), Club World Cup, African Cup and many more.

New Icon Cards and Heroes for Ultimate Team

There are still icon and hero cards missing for the mode Ultimate Team that we hope to see in the new EA Sports FC 25. Some of the athletes that fans highlight are: Sergio “el Kun” Agüero, Gareth Bale, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Mesut Özil, Thiago Alcántara, David Silva, Argen Robben and the recently retired Toni Kross.

The Return of “The Journey”: EA Sports FC’s Story Mode

“The Journey” was a game mode that debuted in the FIFA 17 and continued until the FIFA 19where we play Alex Hunter, a young Englishman who had the dream of becoming an athlete, where to achieve glory we had to make decisions that would take us in different directions in the career and a long list of different endings.

This game mode enamored the players, who from the FIFA 20 They were never able to enjoy “The Journey” again. Fans are begging EA on social media to create a new story for this game mode, hopefully that dream will come true in EA Sports FC 25.

Lamine Yamal: Available also in the Eurocup mode

The youngster from the youth team FC Barcelona still does not appear in any section of EA Sports FC 24 beyond the recent Euro mode, where we can do nothing but play with it.

Despite the great popularity and talent he has shown in all competitions at his young age, we still cannot play with this boy in Kick Off, Career Mode, Ultimate Team, and practically nowhere.

There are several theories about this fact, such as that he is too young to sign a contract, which would not make sense given his recent inclusion in the Euro Cup style; that he was signed to the team late when the game came out, which is also not possible since they are still adding missing players; or whatever comes to mind. The reality is that with the popularity and talent that this kid is showing, it is practically mandatory that he be added in EA Sports FC 25.

Career Mode for Women’s Football

From the FIFA 19 Women’s football was implemented in the series, but to date it still does not have the same prominence as men’s football in all game modes, as it is only available in Ultimate Team, where for many it has been a nuisance due to its combination with the men’s football cards. It is also present in Kick-Off, where they only have a poor list of available leagues.

To the fans of EA Sports FC 25 We would like to see the career mode adapted for the female version, but for that to happen they would need to add more leagues, international teams and players.

EA Sports FC 25 It should be released on September 27, 2024 and its price will be around $1000 MXN in each version as always, so start saving up to be able to enjoy this fun game.

These are just some of the things we would like to see implemented in the next EA Sports FC 25but we want to know your opinion, do you think they will add something of this? What would you like to see put into the game in this new installment? Let us know on the channel Discord from TierraGamer, you can also follow us on Google news so you don’t miss any of our news.