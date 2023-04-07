According to some rumors collected by the insider Tom Henderson EA Sports FC 24 it would be nothing but FIFA with a other name. Henderson didn’t elaborate on this statement, saying that he is still doing research, but we don’t hesitate to give it some credit, since it is unlikely that real revolutions can be implemented with only a year of development.

Of course, you always have to wait for the confirmations of the case before making certain statements, but there is no doubt that, given the regular cadence of FIFA and the way in which they have been managed in terms of content and mechanics, EA Sports FC 24 could also follow the same path . In essence, if the rumors were confirmed, we would be faced with a simple rebranding.

Due to the break with FIFA, Electronic Arts was forced to change the name of its famous football series. The announcement of the new title was made in May 2022, while the actual game was announced yesterday.

Electronic Arts knows that it has to make its new brand known if it wants to reach the same level of sales, so in the next few days EA Sports FC will debut in over one hundred matches of the most important leagues internationally and will be promoted by first-level footballers.

The final version of the game will boast more than 19,000 fully licensed footballers, 700 teams, 30 leagues and the support of more than 300 global partners.