EA Sports has decided to celebrate the protagonist of the cover of EA Sports FC 24that is to say Erling Haalandtransforming the Norway in a land called Haa-landas demonstrated by the bizarre trailer released today on the occasion of this initiative.
The video “Welcome to Haa-land” therefore shows us some images, glimpses, panoramas and various postcards from splendid Norway, only that in all these scenes Haaland appears in some way, justifying the transformation of the country into Haa-land.
All this, of course, to celebrate the cover footballer of EA Sports FC 24, which is precisely the young Norwegian striker of Manchester City, as we have seen.
As the protagonist of the cover of the first chapter of the new EA Sports FC franchise, Haaland is therefore at the center of this particular one “tourist” advertising showing some famous Norwegian places and landscapes transformed into “Haa-landscapes”, and the whole country into Haa-land. Across the picturesque fjords, the dancing lights of the north, the majestic Pulpit Rock and the enchanting Henningsvær archipelago, Erling Haaland is celebrated as a one-of-a-kind national treasure.
The new EA Sports FC 24
Intended to represent the sequel to FIFA 23 but also a A new start for the EA series, after the conclusion of the licensing agreements for the use of the FIFA name, EA Sports FC 24 was presented in detail with a first gameplay trailer and various features announced by EA.
Among these we find the use of a new version of the Frostbit Engine at the basis of the new football simulation, Hypermotion V as a new evolution of the animation and physics management software on the playing field and a system called PlayStyles which allows the customization of animations and characteristics of the various players, modeled on the real ones, in based on their statistics.
As we have seen, the release date of EA Sports FC 24 is set for September 29, 2023, with a possible one-week early access for those who purchase the Ultimate edition.
