EA Sports has decided to celebrate the protagonist of the cover of EA Sports FC 24that is to say Erling Haalandtransforming the Norway in a land called Haa-landas demonstrated by the bizarre trailer released today on the occasion of this initiative.

The video “Welcome to Haa-land” therefore shows us some images, glimpses, panoramas and various postcards from splendid Norway, only that in all these scenes Haaland appears in some way, justifying the transformation of the country into Haa-land.

All this, of course, to celebrate the cover footballer of EA Sports FC 24, which is precisely the young Norwegian striker of Manchester City, as we have seen.

As the protagonist of the cover of the first chapter of the new EA Sports FC franchise, Haaland is therefore at the center of this particular one “tourist” advertising showing some famous Norwegian places and landscapes transformed into “Haa-landscapes”, and the whole country into Haa-land. Across the picturesque fjords, the dancing lights of the north, the majestic Pulpit Rock and the enchanting Henningsvær archipelago, Erling Haaland is celebrated as a one-of-a-kind national treasure.