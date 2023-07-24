EA Sports FC 24 it is slowly taking shape and we will not be able to have it in our hands before 19 September. Meanwhile, new details and, sadly, some shortcomings of EA’s newest football game keep popping up.

As reported by the insider EAFC 24 Newsone of the most anticipated modes by the community will not even be present in this chapter: we are talking about the online career mode.

The mode coach career it is among the most popular in FIFA together with Ultimate Team and Pro Club and allows us to manage our team by buying, selling or developing players.

The possibility of buying and selling the transfer market with one’s friends is likely to remain forever a fantasy: for many years now, in fact, EA has known of this desire but still does not include this mode.

Another mode that will certainly not be present is that of female coaching career: EA justified it by mentioning the lack of variety of women’s teams in the game, which would have made the experience unmotivating and long-lasting.

On the contrary, however, women will not be lacking in the modality Ultimate Team: you don’t like it? EA, in short, doesn’t care. We tell you more about it in our article.