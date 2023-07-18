













EA Sports FC 24 will give a twist to its traditional game modes







In the Manager Career section at EA Sports FC 24 we have to manage a team will be much more nailed than on other occasions because now you have many managerial aspects to attend to. It’s not just that you take the squad and take it to the championship as usual, now there will be more actions to take and deepen.

For example, there is plenty of space to dedicate to tactical game sessions so you can feel like Pep Guardiola himself and have your team ready to recreate the famous tiki taka that made Barcelona famous over ten years ago. Yes, spending time in this section can be tiring and overwhelming, but the results will make the experience well worth it.

To give you a better idea, there are seven tactical visions: Tiki Taka, Gegenpressing, which is to recover the ball in dangerous areas of the game and which Jürgen Klopp usually uses in his teams, putting the bus behind, which is about standing well behind and then counterpunch and more.

You will be able to choose coaches who will be able to give a tactical boost to the players thanks to their particular characteristics. It’s important to combine all the tools at hand so that you really feel like you have a chance to succeed in this game mode.

See also eBay offers: standard PS5 on sale, let's see the mid-June 2023 price What came to Career Mode

Dynamic moments in EA Sports FC 24

Manager Mode is adorned with dynamic moments, for example, if you win a championship, you can have that bus tour with the trophy. The fans will be cheering you through the streets and you will have a very European song playing in the background. This last section makes much more sense to have a simple animation inside a stadium.

Source: EA Sports

Maybe that last bit doesn’t really sound like a differentiator, but the effort to make a mode that is perhaps so overwhelming to the user have some visual rewards that are going to be welcome for many consumers who really want to feel like themselves is to be applauded. trainers.

We also recommend: EA Sports FC 24: Between change and supposed evolution

And the player career mode in EA Sports FC 24?

Well, EA Sports FC 24 The mode where you take or make a player who you want to lead to the sporting glory of world football returns. The curious thing is that the first detail revealed in this installment is that now you will have an agent who will represent you on your way to glory. Of course, in Mexico the issue of promoters is very frowned upon because of how they end up managing soccer players, but here, we hope, this is not the case.

Now, the function of an agent within EA Sports FC 24 It can move you to the club that interests you and where you can shine more. There is also the issue of transfers and so on. The objective is that you end up playing in the club of your dreams.

Source: EA Sports

One of the details that are added to this installment in career mode are the dynamic moments for the footballers. For example, we will have the opportunity to experience the Ballon d’Or award ceremony. We already understand why we have this award instead of FIFA’s.

What do you think in this way? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)