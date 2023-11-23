













EA Sports FC 24 will feature UEFA Euro 2024 and will be free









The best thing is that the arrival of UEFA Euro 2024 to EA Sports FC 24 will be completely free and will reach all versions of the game regardless of the platform, that is, we will see it on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and also PC consoles.

Likewise, we must remember that these updates are accompanied by updated teams, uniforms according to the competition, some new animations and other details that give the game a nice degree of simulation of what this European competition will be like in which high-quality football is displayed. level.

Source: EA

On the other hand, users who play this title before January 16, 2024 will receive one of the biggest stars in Europe as an exclusive and non-transferable Player item for Ultimate Team starting December 18. This item will have one of the following stars:

Jack Grealish – England

Ousmane Dembélé – France

Federico Chiesa – Italy

Florian Wirtz – Germany

Virgil Van Djik – Netherlands

Alvaro Morata – Spain

“We are happy to announce that one of the most important tournaments of next summer will be added in its entirety to the EA SPORTS FC titles.”said David Jackson, Vice President of Brand at EA SPORTS FC. “Together with our fantastic partners at UEFA, this exclusive EURO content will allow EA SPORTS to continue delivering the most authentic and innovative football experience for our fans.”.

Where is EA Sports FC 24 cheaper?

At the time of writing this news we find that this is perhaps the best opportunity to acquire EA Sports FC 24, especially because it brings a 50% digital discount. Only in the PlayStation Store you will find it at 34.99 USD, on Xbox you will find it at 649.50 MXN and on Nintendo Switch it is at 549.50 MXN, noting that the offer will end on December 4.

In some stores with dedicated spaces for gaming you will also find this Electronic Arts video game on sale on all consoles, so we can confirm that this is the opportunity you were looking for.

