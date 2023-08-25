Early access to EA Sports FC 24, the new incarnation of FIFA, is scheduled for a month, but the Web App and Companion App will be released even sooner. According to the FIFA Ultimate Team Web App Guide, the EA Sports FC 24 Web App is scheduled to launch on September 20. Through the app, as always, it will be possible to manage your players in Ultimate Team even without starting the game. A trend established by EA is the release of the Web App before Early Access. For example, the FIFA 22 Web App was made available on September 22, anticipating the September 29 Early Access. The same pattern was also followed for the FIFA 23 FUT Web App, which released on September 21st before the early access on September 27th. The EA Sports FC 24 Companion App, which completes the Web App game experience and allows control of FUT operations even from mobile devices, should be made available 24 hours after the launch of the Web App. This timeline follows a traditional approach of the series. For example, the FIFA 22 Companion App was launched on September 23rd, while the FIFA 23 version was updated on September 22nd.

To access the EA Sports FC 24 Web App, simply connect to the dedicated website that will be shared by Electronic Arts at the time of release. As for the Companion App, it will be available for download on iOS and Android devices. While it is already available to download the FIFA 23 Companion App, it is not yet clear if EA will release an update of the mobile application as it did for the transition from FIFA 22 to FIFA 23. It will be interesting to find out if a new fully dedicated app will be released to EA Sports FC 24. The official Early Access release date for EA Sports FC 24 is set for September 22nd. A beta has already launched on PS5 and Xbox, but only a lucky few have had the opportunity to participate. To access Early Access, you must purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game, or you can enjoy the 10-hour trial offered by EA Play, while waiting for the Standard Edition to unlock on September 29th. The game will be available on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, Switch and PC.