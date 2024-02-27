As you can see, the top 8 drawn up by Ampere Analysis confirms the extraordinary success of EA Sports FC 24, which totaled over 11 million players in the first week, while the podium is completed by Honkai: Star Rail and ARK: Survival Ascended.

EA Sports FC 24 was the title most played on PlayStation and Xbox to January 2024 : the latest edition of Electronic Arts' football has therefore continued the tradition of FIFA, dominating the engagement rankings with 10.6 days of average use during the month.

And Palworld?

Despite being able to reach 25 million players in a month, Palworld had little impact on the January rankings, recording just 3.5 days of average use on Xbox. Of course, in defense of the title of Pocket Pair it must be said that the release took place after mid-January.

In general, the engagement picture is also subject to sudden changes: in November and December Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto V / Online were very strongafter which, as mentioned, Electronic Arts football returned to command.

January also saw an increase in users of Roblox, NBA 2K, Minecraft and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege, the latter in particular experiencing growth of almost 40% compared to the previous month.