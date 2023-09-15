Ultimate Team is always more fun at the beginning. Loading the game, entering your team name and receiving a starting roster made up of bronze cards and a couple of golds is enough to make you shake with excitement.
But it is not always easy. While not as difficult as in the early days of Ultimate Team, going from a bronze roster to a team capable of competing with those who have literally invested hundreds of pounds into the game is no walk in the park.
At first, it’s all about efficiency. You have to be smart with your dwindling coin supply, so investing in the right players capable of making your team competitive online is crucial.
Here are some cheap options for starting equipment that will help you achieve glory quickly.
We all know that Ultimate Team is all about speed, and that’s unlikely to change in EA Sports FC 24.
Kevin Schade was the tenth fastest player in FIFA 23, but will now also benefit from a likely improvement in his rating and stats. The forward’s 94 speed and his links to the Premier League and Germany make him a useful asset, although whether he will be a silver or gold card remains to be seen.
Schade was listed as a right midfielder in FIFA 23 and only had the alternative position of right winger, but given how much he has played as a striker for Brentford, that could change this year.
Arnaut Danjuma’s Player Moments card was bordering on unplayable at the start of FIFA 23. The then Villarreal winger could become a striker and boasted 88 speed on his base card alone.
If you’re looking for a partner for Schade, look no further than the Everton striker. A difficult season has seen them relegated by minus one, but with an overall score of 81 they remain one of the best options from the start.
If you are looking for a fast defender for the Spanish League, Fran García is your man.
The young left-back rejoined the whites this summer from Real Valladolid and this year he received a 78-point card in EA Sports FC 24, which represents a three-point improvement compared to his FIFA 23 card. The Spaniard I had a speed of 89 last year.
The Spaniard had 89 speed last year and could be useful in dealing with those devilishly fast right wingers.
Despite having received a two-point reduction in the general classification – he now only has 78 – it is likely that Renato Sanches will continue to be surpassed this year.
In FIFA 23, the central midfielder represented Paris Saint-Germain and was one of the best economical options in the game. His mix of speed, strength and offensive attributes made him an incredible asset despite only having 80 points.
The midfielder also has 4* in weak foot and 4* in skill movements, which makes him a perfect all-rounder in the center of the field. Essential in Serie A.
Kondogbia was one of the strongest midfielders in FIFA 23, with a physical stat of 88. Although he is now only 81 overall, the Marseille midfielder offers a cheap and defensively solid Ligue 1 option.
His speed may not be superb, but overshadow him and you will laugh your ass off.
The Slovenian striker was only a common silver in FIFA 23, but his stellar season with RB Salzburg and subsequent move to RB Leipzig means he is in line for a massive upgrade. The colossal centre-forward is fast, physical and a great finisher , all attributes that are important to have in Ultimate Team. Although he won’t offer many good links to the national team, he should be a good option in the Bundesliga for players.
Another player who has received a downgrade in EA Sports FC 24 is Liverpool defender Joe Gomez. The English centre-back was a great cheap option in FIFA 23, something that is likely to be the case again this year despite his 81 rating having dropped to 79 overall.
Fast centre-backs are difficult to find, but Gómez also has great physique, good passing and great chemistry with players from the Premier League, England and Liverpool.
Areola was one of the best budget goalkeeper options in FIFA 23, offering great reflexes, good positioning and key links with French players.
The goalkeeper was a great starting option in FIFA 23 and should be again this year. He saves your coins on your goalkeeper and spend them on attack.
Kaoru Mitoma has received an 80 gold card after a wonderful season with Brighton and could find himself in several Ultimate Teams in early October.
The Japanese international has 84 speed and 85 dribbling, making him a great cheap threat on the left flank. He’s also likely to have at least 4* in skill moves, which could make him a must-have player in the early weeks of the game.
Of course, female players are also now in Ultimate Team for the first time, meaning there are even more options to choose from.
A good option for La Liga is Rasheedat Ajibade, from Atlético de Madrid. His 83 point card features 88 speed, 83 shooting and 84 dribbling, making him a triple threat up top.
Another La Liga option is Manuela Vanegas, from Real Sociedad, a player who shone in the summer World Cup. This 82-point center has 77 speed, 82 defense and good physical qualities, which makes her a difficult opponent to beat.
The Colombian can be a good defensive option for those on a tight budget.
Another impressive Colombian playing in the Spanish first division is Mayra Ramírez, whose mix of 89 speed, 86 physicality and 83 shooting make her an incredibly powerful forward.
The striker could serve as a cheap alternative to players like Sam Kerr and Alex Morgan.
