EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition it seems to have turned out to be a great commercial success for Electronic Arts, capable of selling 6.8 million copies at launch. Note that the Ultimate Edition is the one that gave a few days of early access to the game.
The news comes from the Financial Times, which received confirmation of the data directly from the publisher. This is a 35% improvement over what FIFA 23 did in Early Access. The fact that subscribers to EA Play, and by extension Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, could try a trial version of the game for ten hours did not affect the data.
In short, it seems that the change of brand has not affected the success of the Electronic Arts football series, which is actually growing, thanks also to the little competition on the market.
Very high numbers
EA Sports FC 24 has already achieved some excellent results, emerging first in this week’s UK software sales chart, which also only refers to the physical market. It is the game with the best launch, behind only The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, considering that EA’s football game now sells more digitally than in stores, it is likely that by adding the digital copies to the physical ones it will be the best launch of the year in the area.
To find out more, read our review of EA Sports FC 24. For the rest, we remind you that it is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
#Sports #Ultimate #Edition #sold #million #units