EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition it seems to have turned out to be a great commercial success for Electronic Arts, capable of selling 6.8 million copies at launch. Note that the Ultimate Edition is the one that gave a few days of early access to the game.

The news comes from the Financial Times, which received confirmation of the data directly from the publisher. This is a 35% improvement over what FIFA 23 did in Early Access. The fact that subscribers to EA Play, and by extension Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, could try a trial version of the game for ten hours did not affect the data.

In short, it seems that the change of brand has not affected the success of the Electronic Arts football series, which is actually growing, thanks also to the little competition on the market.