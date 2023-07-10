There cover from the Ultimate Edition Of EA Sports FC 24 was officially presented by Electronic Arts. It is basically a collage with a wide selection of football players, among which Erling Haaland certainly stands out.

Positioned in the center of the composition, the player of the Manchester City he had been revealed as the cover player of EA Sports FC 24 by a well-known leaker and the post published by EA only confirms the indiscretion, waiting to see the cover of the standard edition as well.