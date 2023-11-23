Electronic Arts and UEFA have announced that the European football championships UEFA Euro 2024 they will come up EA Sports FC 24 and EA Sports FC 24 Mobilein the form of free update on PC, console and mobile devices. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer which you can view below.
Euro 2024 mode will be playable starting in June, a few days before the start of the competition, whose kick-off is set for Friday 14 June. More details, including a specific date for the free update that will introduce the tournament, will be revealed at a later date.
One free player for Ultimate Team and the eEURO eSports tournament
The good news doesn’t end there. In fact, anyone who has played EA Sports FC 24 or will do so by January 16th, will receive one of the six UEFA Euro 2024 players seen in the trailer as a player card starting from December 18th 2023. Ultimate Teamin particular:
- Jack Grealish (England)
- Ousmane Dembélé (France)
- Federico Chiesa (Italy)
- Florian Wirtz (Germany)
- Virgil Van Djik (Netherlands)
- Alvaro Morata (Spain)
Not only that, EA Sports FC 24 will be the official platform of the eSports program eEURO of UEFA, i.e. a tournament that will include the best players of Europe, who will represent their country. The eEURO will be an annual competition with live qualifying and final stages, with the first edition scheduled for next summer.
