Electronic Arts and UEFA have announced that the European football championships UEFA Euro 2024 they will come up EA Sports FC 24 and EA Sports FC 24 Mobilein the form of free update on PC, console and mobile devices. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer which you can view below.

Euro 2024 mode will be playable starting in June, a few days before the start of the competition, whose kick-off is set for Friday 14 June. More details, including a specific date for the free update that will introduce the tournament, will be revealed at a later date.