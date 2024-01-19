Today, Electronic Arts, Inc. introduced the EA Sports FC Team of the Year (TOTY), along with the first women's TOTY, recognizing the top male and female players of 2023. Forwards and forwards will be available in EA Sports FC 24 starting today January 19; the midfielders will follow (January 21st) and finally the defenders and goalkeepers (January 23rd).





“It's an honor to be part of the Team of the Year alongside other incredible players,” said Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. “Winning a fan-voted award means a lot, I'm so grateful to everyone who took part in the voting!” “It's incredible to be recognized by the fans and to be among the best players in the world,” said two-time Ballon d'Or Féminin winner Alexia Putellas. “Being part of the first Women's Team of the Year is a great honor that I am very proud of.”

The most voted players of the campaign were Alexia Putellas, present in 84% of all women's teams proposed, and Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid, present in 74% of all men's teams. Kylian Mbappé (66%) and Virgil Van Djik (66%) complete the top 3 for footballers, while for women footballers Aitana Bonmatí (77%) and Caroline Graham Hansen (66%). “A huge thank you to the fans for voting for me and including me in this year's Team of the Year,” said Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. “I know many incredible players have been part of previous TOTYs and it is always an honor to be a part of them.”

“It's a fantastic feeling to know that the fans have voted me into the Team of the Year,” said Chelsea forward Sam Kerr. “There are some incredible players in this eleven, so it's a real privilege to be included.” The men's team TOTY is available now in EA SPORTS FC Online and will be available in EA Sports FC Mobile starting Thursday, January 25th.