Despite his 38 years, Thiago Silva continues to shine with the colors of the Chelsea. Despite everything, the Brazilian defender saw his overall rating drop in EA Sports FC 24. An incomprehensible fact for the former Paris Saint-Germain player.
EA Sports FC 24 is approaching at high speed, and like every year around this time, professional players have the opportunity to discover their new ratings given by Electronic Arts. Some are lucky enough to see its general increase, others, however, are unfortunate to see its decline.
And this is especially the case with Thiago Silva this season. The Brazilian saw his rating drop in this new work and reacted by mocking EA.
On the Premier League YouTube channel, Thiago Silva revealed his Ultimate Team card in EA Sports FC 24. Author of a normal season last year, the Chelsea defender was initially delighted to see some of his attributes revised upwards by Electronic Arts (speed, passes).
But when the player’s overall rating became known, which went from 86 last year to 84 this season, Thiago Silva did not stop reacting.
” They (EA Sports) don’t watch the games! They see the games like this (hides their eyes) “Declared the former Paris Saint-Germain player. Despite everything, Thiago Silva maintains a good record this year despite his 38 years, and Chelsea’s nightmare season in 2022-2023.
