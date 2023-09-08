EA Sports has announced the arrival of the Udinese Calcio stadium in the game EA Sports FC 24, the next incarnation of FIFA. Udinese Arena will join the list of Serie A TIM stadiums that will be available in the new game, which includes San Siro and Allianz Stadium. The addition of this modern structure will guarantee a unique realism for Udinese Calcio fans and for all Italian football enthusiasts who will have more than a hundred licensed stadiums at their disposal in EA Sports FC 24. Thanks to this agreement, Udinese Calcio fans will be able to play in the stadium of their favorite team in the Kick Off or Career game modes, and also in Ultimate Team by adding the stadium to their club. The Udinese Arena is a modern and functional stadium, with a capacity of 25,200 seats. It was inaugurated in 2016 and has been the home of Udinese Calcio ever since. The Udinese Arena is a very popular stadium with fans and regularly hosts Serie A TIM and Coppa Italia Frecciarossa football matches. EA Sports FC 24 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and will be released on September 29, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (via Origin and Steam). Owners of the Ultimate edition of the game will get seven days early access and EA Play members will be entitled to ten hours of gameplay starting September 22nd.