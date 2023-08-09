EA Sports FC 24 will obviously see the return of Ultimate Team mode, one of the flagship contents of the Electronic Arts sports series for several years now. Well, the new trailer presents this feature in detail.

After the news of the Coach and Footballer Career, EA Sports FC 24 will resume the traditional mechanism of the Ultimate Team team buildingincreasing the roster of available players and the possibilities for having fun.

In this regard, a substantial difference compared to the past lies in the presence of the players and in the possibility of creating mixed teams with male and female footballerswhile retaining the classic mechanics of harmony and alchemy.