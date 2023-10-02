Electronic Arts has chosen Spotify for a campaign that combines the worlds of football and music. Starting this week, users Spotify around the world can prepare for the release of EA Sports FC 24 with 8D audio ads that put listeners in the player’s perspective to make them feel completely immersed in the game. By leveraging Spotify’s 8D technology, a method that creates the sensation of surround sound, Electronic Arts Inc. will be able to make fans feel closer to the game and the action. Electronic Arts Inc. will run this immersive campaign in multiple markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Japan, Brazil, Mexico and Chile.

Additionally, Electronic Arts Inc. has just released the official soundtrack for EA Sports FC 24, which features more than 100 artists from around the world. A heterogeneous selection, which includes a series of globally successful artists: from Major Lazer to The Blessed Madonna via the Rolling Stones, who become part of the soundtrack with a new single. Other superstars include Jack Harlow and Latin Grammy Award winner Karol G. The playlist also includes emerging artists such as singer-songwriter Sid Sriram, alt-rock duo Whenyoung, rapper KayCyy, previously unreleased tracks from producer Barry Can’t Swim ft . Surya Sen, Baby Mala and many more.

“EA Sports’ core mission is to entertain and excite audiences, so using the power of digital audio to inspire the launch of the biggest game of the year was a natural fit,” said Brian Berner, Global Head of Advertising Sales at Spotify. “With our award-winning 8D audio designs, Electronic Arts is now able to connect with its engaged listeners on a deeper level, making them feel completely immersed in the game. As more and more brands leverage audio in new and creative ways to connect with their audiences, Spotify continues to be the go-to place for listeners around the world.”