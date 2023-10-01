The FIFA we know is now history, after thirty years of honored service on our PCs, consoles and smartphones. EA Sports has concluded its licensing agreement with the world football body, and from this point a new era begins with EA Sports FC 24. From the first moments, EA Sports FC 24 presents itself with a completely renewed appearance through its presentation general. Menus are noticeably sleeker, more streamlined, and easier to navigate. But before we look at the various modes, it’s crucial to focus on the actual gameplay. EA certainly couldn’t reinvent the wheel, but they definitely tried to make changes in several aspects of the game. The main objective was to give players greater control on the field, introducing several new mechanics that allow you to take the initiative and reduce the intervention of artificial intelligence. In defense, for example, it is now possible to decide whether to make a strong tackle, block the opponent’s path with physical force or make a tackle. This gives a feeling of control crucial for success on the pitch.

When you are in the attacking phase, you can perform millimeter passes or crosses thanks to the new precision passing technique. This means you no longer have to hope that your AI teammates will make the pass where you want it – you now have complete control over the trajectory of the ball. Additionally, dribbling has been improved to allow players to surprise opponents with touches that suddenly change direction. This offers new tactical and strategic opportunities during gameplay. One of the most significant innovations is the introduction of HyperMotionV technology, which collects data from real-world football matches. This ensures that player movements and reaction animations are incredibly authentic.

In addition to these game mechanics, EA Sports FC 24 introduced “game styles”, which reflect the specific abilities of real-world footballers. For example, a player known for lobs will have high accuracy on lob attempts. This adds a new level of strategy, encouraging players to exploit the unique characteristics of their athletes to gain advantages in the match. One of the most anticipated modes is Ultimate Team, which has undergone major changes. The most significant change is the inclusion of women’s teams, coming from the Women’s Serie A, Barclays Women’s Super League (England), D1 Arkema (France), Liga F (Spain) and other leagues. This significantly expands the player pool, allowing players to create hybrid teams made up of both men and women. Ultimate Team also introduced “Evolutions”, which allow players to improve their cards. This process requires an investment, but offers the opportunity to upgrade your favorite players and make them more useful in the game. This adds a new level of customization and strategy to the mode, encouraging players to develop their cards over time.

In addition to Ultimate Team, EA Sports FC 24 offers many other game modes, including online matches, tournaments, friendlies and Kick-Off mode. A new addition is the training mode, which offers a comprehensive tutorial for new players and advanced tips for experienced players. As for Careers, players can choose between two paths: managerial and player. In the managerial career, players can take on the role of a manager, manage the team, make tactical decisions and participate in the transfer market. The new sideline camera offers a new perspective during matches, allowing you to have a wider view of the field of play. In the player career, you can create your own player and guide him through his career. You can train, participate in matches and achieve goals to improve. Interactions with the manager and agents offer ethical and strategic choices that influence the path. In conclusion, EA Sports FC 24 represents a significant turning point for the FIFA series. With more realistic gameplay, new game modes and the inclusion of women’s teams, the game offers a complete and immersive football experience. Football fans will not be disappointed with this new incarnation of the series.

Format: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S (tested version), Xbox One, PC, Switch publisher: Electronic Arts Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania Vote: 9/10