EA Sports has revealed the ranking of the best players in Serie A a few days after the release of FC 24, the new incarnation of FIFA for this year. The votes provide another look at EA Sports FC 24’s full roster of talent and stats, packed with world-class stars. The list includes:

Osimhen – 88

Maignan – 87

Martinez – 87

Stretcher – 86

Rafael Leão – 86

Dybala – 86

Kvaratskhelia – 86

Szczęsny – 86

Sticks – 85

Berardi – 85

Çalhanoğlu – 85

Di Lorenzo – 85

Hernandez – 85

Property – 85

Bennacer – 84

Church – 84

Lobotka – 84

Lukaku – 84

Rabiot – 84

Luis Alberto – 84

Bremer – 84

Smalling – 84

Sommer – 84

Tomori – 84

Acerbi – 83

EA Sports FC 24 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and will be available globally for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series FC 24 and fans can pre-order the Ultimate Edition starting September 22, 2023. Last week, EA Sports officially announced the ratings for the EA Sports FC 24 men’s and women’s Top 24, revealing the highest-rated talents for the next chapter in the saga of FIFA.