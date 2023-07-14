Electronic Arts has announced that EA Sports FC 24 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 29. Erling Haaland will appear in the standard edition as the cover athlete. On PlayStation, Xbox and PC, the standard edition will cost 69.99 euros and the Ultimate Edition will cost 99.99 euros. The standard edition will be available on Switch for €59.99. It will also be the first time an EA Sports game will be powered by the Frostbite Engine on Switch. FC 24 marks the new beginning for FIFA and promises to be the most complete episode ever, with over 19,000 players with real names and features, over 700 men’s and women’s soccer teams, and over thirty leagues to play. As part of a broader commitment to women’s football, EA Sports FC 24 will unite men’s and women’s football on the same pitch for the first time. Players will be able to experience new features of the Ultimate Team mode, including players joining the pitch for the first time in Ultimate Team to create their ideal lineup. “Celebrating sports for all is what continues to drive and inspire us,” said Andrea Hopelain, SVP of Brand, EA Sports. “That’s why we’re proud to announce the most inclusive and diverse iteration of the game to date. Whether it’s playing the biggest player pool we’ve ever had in Ultimate Team or new leagues like Liga F and the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga, EA Sports is proud to support women’s football virtually and physically.”