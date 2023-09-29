Electronic Arts published the launch trailer Of EA Sports FC 24, a title that marks the definitive branding change for its football series. In the video we can see some game sequences, but above all many people who play football and who, when they get close to the ball, find the classic green triangle on their heads indicating the selected character. In short, it is the classic video that focuses on the emotional factor.

As expected, all references to the FIFA serieswhich has also been removed from digital stores.