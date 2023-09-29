Electronic Arts published the launch trailer Of EA Sports FC 24, a title that marks the definitive branding change for its football series. In the video we can see some game sequences, but above all many people who play football and who, when they get close to the ball, find the classic green triangle on their heads indicating the selected character. In short, it is the classic video that focuses on the emotional factor.
As expected, all references to the FIFA serieswhich has also been removed from digital stores.
Video
For the rest, we remind you that EA Sports FC 24 is available from today for PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. As highlighted in our review, the game is practically an updated version of FIFA 23. After all, we couldn’t expect much different, considering the development times of modern triple-A games, which make it impossible to produce substantial game updates year after year .
#Sports #launch #trailer #reminds #brand #change