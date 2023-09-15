Electronic Arts has revealed which players have the best rating within Serie A in EA Sports FC 24 . Let’s see the 25 best indicated with an official press release from the publisher:

The best of EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24

We have also already seen the list of the 24 players with the highest rating in the entire game and it does not include any player from Serie A. The highest rating in our league is in fact 88, while the lowest rating in the overall ranking is 89.

We also remind you that the highest rating within EA Sports FC 24 will be 91 and this number was dedicated to Kylian Mbappé, Alexia Putellas Segura, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, who respectively play in Ligue 1, Liga F, Premier League and again Premier League.

Tomorrow, 16 September 2023, new details on the Game Styles+ will also be shared, while on Sunday 17 we will have the opportunity to see the best U21s, the improved ones and the Editorials.

Tell us, what do you think of the ranking of the best players in Serie A? Do you agree with EA Sports FC 24?