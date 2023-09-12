While the new title promises to be different from recent versions due to the divorce of EA Sports and FIFAthere should also be many similarities.

One of those similarities is the rating system, which continually divides opinions each year, especially for those interested in the Ultimate Team. The Premier League It always has some of the highest-rated players and this year does not seem to be different, with players like the Norwegian striker Erling Haalandthe Egyptian netbreaker Mohamed Salah and the Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyneall at the peak of stardom.

Here’s what we know about the highest-rated Premier League players in the world. EA Sports FC 24.

Kevin de Bruyne sat on top with a base card 91followed by Mo Salah and the dutch Virgil van Dijk with 90. But there will be many changes in EA Sports FC 24, as several of the division’s top talents have left. Elements like Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (90), Harry Kane (89) and the french N’Golo Kanté (89) They are gone, leaving room for others to take their places.

Of the current top ten, only Son Heung-min and maybe, Virgil van Dijk should see their ratings reduced due to their mixed performances last season, especially in the case of the man from Tottenhamwho could lose a couple of points.

We should expect that some players of the Arsenal knock on the door of the top ten, especially Bukayo Saka and the norwegian Martin Odegaard, which currently rank 82 and 84, respectively. The new signing Declan Rice He can also fight for a place among the best in the English league.

Some of the greats of Newcastlelike the Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and the swedish Alexander Isaac should receive major points, as should the elements of the Aston Villa and the Brighton & Hove Albion.

Finally, the highly skilled players of the Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool They could suffer significant declines after their poor performances in the last campaigns of the Premier League.