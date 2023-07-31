Electronic Arts has released the official trailer dedicated to EA Sports FC 24 and to his Career mode. In this video we are presented with both versions of this mode, namely the Coach and the Player. Here is the video below.
It starts with the mode Career Coach, during which we will be able to choose our Coach – including famous faces from world football – and define the game strategies we prefer, customizing them according to our style. In EA FC Sports 24 we will also be able to choose our coaches to train players and ensure better performance on the pitch. Each coach will improve specific player skills, offensively, defensively and beyond.
In general, the preparation phase is very important in EA Sports FC 24. Indeed, we will have training programs available, pre-game report and pre-game training. Training programs serve to keep players fit and optimize their abilities. The reports are perfect for understanding how our opponents play and defining our tactics accordingly. There will also be a way to play in spectator mode or use a single player: even from the sidelines we will be able to make adjustments to the strategies to condition the match.
Player Career Mode: Details
As for the Player Career Mode, Electronic Arts explains that in EA Sports FC 24 we will be able to create our own player. We will also have an Agent at our disposal who will lend a hand throughout our career: we will be able to indicate to him which team we would like to join and he will explain to us step by step how to do it. In other words, we will have game objectives to achieve, i.e. a striker will have to score 15 goals in a season or do a sufficient number of dribbles.
There will be then various personality types for our player that will also determine various types of playstyles that will grant specific capabilities to our EA Sports FC 24 player. There will also be a new camera for key moments of the match. Player Career Mode will also have cinematic sequences to showcase our achievements, including award ceremonies like the Ballon d’Or.
We also remind you of the previous official gameplay video which presented the other news of the ex-FIFA.
