Electronic Arts has released the official trailer dedicated to EA Sports FC 24 and to his Career mode. In this video we are presented with both versions of this mode, namely the Coach and the Player. Here is the video below.

It starts with the mode Career Coach, during which we will be able to choose our Coach – including famous faces from world football – and define the game strategies we prefer, customizing them according to our style. In EA FC Sports 24 we will also be able to choose our coaches to train players and ensure better performance on the pitch. Each coach will improve specific player skills, offensively, defensively and beyond.

In general, the preparation phase is very important in EA Sports FC 24. Indeed, we will have training programs available, pre-game report and pre-game training. Training programs serve to keep players fit and optimize their abilities. The reports are perfect for understanding how our opponents play and defining our tactics accordingly. There will also be a way to play in spectator mode or use a single player: even from the sidelines we will be able to make adjustments to the strategies to condition the match.