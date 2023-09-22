With the expiration of the embargo came the first votes Of EA Sports FC 24EA’s new annual football simulation which, this time, should represent a fresh start with the brand new name: apparently, the ratings are good but not excitingin general.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, where the game has the most reviews (currently 22) on Metacritic. The Current Metascore is 77, therefore a positive overall rating, with 13 positive reviews (above 80), 6 “average” and one negative. First of all, we refer you to our review of EA Sports FC 24, where we gave the game a 7.5, then let’s see the other ratings that have emerged so far: