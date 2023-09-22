With the expiration of the embargo came the first votes Of EA Sports FC 24EA’s new annual football simulation which, this time, should represent a fresh start with the brand new name: apparently, the ratings are good but not excitingin general.
On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, where the game has the most reviews (currently 22) on Metacritic. The Current Metascore is 77, therefore a positive overall rating, with 13 positive reviews (above 80), 6 “average” and one negative. First of all, we refer you to our review of EA Sports FC 24, where we gave the game a 7.5, then let’s see the other ratings that have emerged so far:
- Areajugones – 92
- God is a Geek – 90
- GamesRadar+ – 90
- PSX Brasil – 85
- The Games Machine – 85
- COGConnected – 84
- Hobbies Consolas – 83
- Meristation – 82
- GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 80
- Dexerto – 80
- The Enemy – 80
- Vandal – 78
- GamePro Germany – 78
- KeenGamer – 72
- Gamer.no – 70
- VideGamer – 70
- IGN Spain – 70
- Power Unlimited – 69
- Gfinity – 60
- Gamereactor UK – 40
The biggest change is the name
Generally speaking, most of the assessments converge on one element, namely the fact that EA Sports FC 24 again has practically only the first name. It clearly starts from a valid base, therefore the game itself is not questioned but rather the wasted opportunity to truly evolve the franchise with truly innovative introductions.
The major new element is therefore only the title, while everything else is a direct continuation of what was seen in FIFA 23. In itself this is not a negative thing, given that it was already an excellent game, but it is clear that to justify the purchase it would be better to present something more substantial beyond mere updates.
