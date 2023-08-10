It was leaked on the net a gameplay videos of the beta of EA Sports FC 24 For Nintendo Switchwhich allows you to have a first idea of ​​how the football title will run on the console of the Kyoto house, which for the first time will not be a limited “Legacy” edition, but will use the Frostbite Engine and will have the same contents as the other versions .

The video, which as we can see was recorded using a camera pointed directly at the console, shows a match between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The kits and player stats are from FIFA 23, which is normal though considering that it’s only a beta.

Unfortunately the video could be removed from YouTube within hours. Among the clauses to participate in the closed beta of EA Sports 23, which began yesterday and reserved for a small circle of members of the EA Playtesting program, there is in fact a ban on disclosing game footage.