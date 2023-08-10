It was leaked on the net a gameplay videos of the beta of EA Sports FC 24 For Nintendo Switchwhich allows you to have a first idea of how the football title will run on the console of the Kyoto house, which for the first time will not be a limited “Legacy” edition, but will use the Frostbite Engine and will have the same contents as the other versions .
The video, which as we can see was recorded using a camera pointed directly at the console, shows a match between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The kits and player stats are from FIFA 23, which is normal though considering that it’s only a beta.
Unfortunately the video could be removed from YouTube within hours. Among the clauses to participate in the closed beta of EA Sports 23, which began yesterday and reserved for a small circle of members of the EA Playtesting program, there is in fact a ban on disclosing game footage.
EA Sports FC 24 on Nintendo Switch will not be a Legacy release
For the first time in many years EA Sports FC 24 (which is in fact a continuation of the FIFA series) it will not be a “Legacy Edition” on the Nintendo Switchwhich as you may know were limited in terms of gameplay and modes compared to the others, as well as from a graphic point of view since they didn’t take advantage of the Frosbite Engine.
This means that Switch EA Sports FC 24 will run through the help of this engine like all the other versions and all modes will also be included including Ultimate Team, so much so that according to EA it is comparable to PS4 and Xbox One. The negative differences are the lack of cross-play with other platforms, the 30 fps limit and the absence of HyperMotion V technology, which will be the exclusive preserve of PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.
